Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 27a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 27a

Calculate how many moles of NO2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 2 N2O5( g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g) a. 2.5 mol N2O5

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here asked if 5.7 moles of di nitrogen Penta oxide react, how many moles of nitrogen dioxide form, Looking at our reaction, we can see that this is unbalanced. So let's go ahead and balance this out first before answering our question. So in our react inside we have two of nitrogen and five of oxygen and in our product side we have one of nitrogen And four of oxygen. Now, in order to balance this out, we're going to need to change our oxygen in our reacting side to be an even number. So we can do this by multiplying our react inside by two. Now this will change our nitrogen into four And our oxygen's into 10. Since we did this, we're going to have to balance out our product side as well. So by multiplying nitrogen dioxide by four, We end up with four of nitrogen and a total of 10 oxygen's which gives us our balanced chemical equation. Now we can go ahead and move on with our question. Starting off with 5.7 mol of di nitrogen Penta oxide, we can see that in our balance chemical reaction We have two moles of di nitrogen Penta oxide and this is equivalent to formals of nitrogen dioxide. Now, when we calculate this out, We end up with a total of 22.8 mole of nitrogen dioxide, Which we can round up to 23 and this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of aqueous potassium hydroxide with aqueous iron(III) chloride to form solid iron(III) hydroxide and aqueous potassium chloride.

925
views
Textbook Question

Balance each chemical equation. b. Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2S(aq)¡Co2S3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)

1403
views
Textbook Question

Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC2H3O2(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ba(C2H3O2)2(aq) Balance the equation and determine how many moles of Ba(OH)2 are required to completely neutralize 0.461 mole of HC2H3O2.

1998
views
Textbook Question

Calculate how many moles of NH3 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 3 N2H4(l) → 4 NH3(g) + N2(g) c. 65.3 g N2H4

1681
views
Textbook Question

Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ _____ _____ 10

1014
views
Textbook Question

Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ 1.55 _____ _____

1100
views