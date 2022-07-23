Chapter 4, Problem 27a

Calculate how many moles of NO 2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 2 N 2 O 5 ( g) → 4 NO 2 (g) + O 2 (g) a. 2.5 mol N 2 O 5

