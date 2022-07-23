Chapter 4, Problem 26
Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC2H3O2(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ba(C2H3O2)2(aq) Balance the equation and determine how many moles of Ba(OH)2 are required to completely neutralize 0.461 mole of HC2H3O2.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of aqueous potassium hydroxide with aqueous iron(III) chloride to form solid iron(III) hydroxide and aqueous potassium chloride.
Balance each chemical equation. b. Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2S(aq)¡Co2S3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)
Calculate how many moles of NO2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 2 N2O5( g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g) a. 2.5 mol N2O5
Calculate how many moles of NH3 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 3 N2H4(l) → 4 NH3(g) + N2(g) c. 65.3 g N2H4
Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ _____ _____ 10