Chapter 4, Problem 13

Sulfuric acid is a component of acid rain formed when gaseous sulfur dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous sulfuric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)

