Chapter 4, Problem 14

Nitric acid is a component of acid rain that forms when gaseous nitrogen dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous nitric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)

