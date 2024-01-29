Chapter 6, Problem 70

A heliox deep-sea diving mixture contains 2.0 g of oxygen to every 98.0 g of helium. What is the partial pressure of oxygen when this mixture is delivered at a total pressure of 8.5 atm?

