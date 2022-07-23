Chapter 6, Problem 67

The hydrogen gas formed in a chemical reaction is collected over water at 30.0 °C at a total pressure of 732 mmHg. What is the partial pressure of the hydrogen gas collected in this way? If the total volume of gas collected is 722 mL, what mass of hydrogen gas is collected?

Verified Solution

