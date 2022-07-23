Chapter 6, Problem 72

Consider the chemical reaction: 2 H2O(l )¡2 H2( g) + O2( g) What mass of H2O is required to form 1.4 L of O2 at a temperature of 315 K and a pressure of 0.957 atm?

