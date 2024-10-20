Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 116
Chapter 6, Problem 116

A particular balloon can be stretched to a maximum surface area of 1257 cm². The balloon is filled with 3.0 L of helium gas at a pressure of 755 torr and a temperature of 298 K. The balloon is then allowed to rise in the atmosphere. If the atmospheric temperature is 273 K, what pressure will the balloon burst at? (Assume the balloon is the shape of a sphere.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial conditions: initial volume (V1) = 3.0 L, initial pressure (P1) = 755 torr, initial temperature (T1) = 298 K.
Determine the final temperature (T2) when the balloon rises: T2 = 273 K.
Use the ideal gas law to relate the initial and final states of the gas: \( \frac{P_1 \cdot V_1}{T_1} = \frac{P_2 \cdot V_2}{T_2} \).
Calculate the maximum volume (V2) the balloon can reach using the maximum surface area: \( A = 4\pi r^2 \) and \( V = \frac{4}{3}\pi r^3 \). Solve for V using the given surface area.
Substitute the known values into the ideal gas law equation to solve for the final pressure (P2) at which the balloon will burst.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for understanding how gases behave under varying conditions. In this scenario, it helps determine how changes in temperature and volume affect the pressure of the helium gas in the balloon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Charles's Law

Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature when pressure is held constant. This concept is crucial for understanding how the volume of the balloon changes as it rises and the temperature decreases, affecting the gas's pressure. It allows us to predict how the gas will expand or contract with temperature changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Charles's Law

Surface Area and Pressure Relationship

The relationship between surface area and pressure is significant in understanding how a balloon behaves as it expands. As the balloon rises and the external pressure decreases, the internal pressure must adjust to maintain equilibrium. The maximum surface area of the balloon indicates the point at which it can no longer contain the gas, leading to a burst when internal pressure exceeds external pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:47
Perimeter, Area, Volume
Related Practice
Open Question
A 160.0-L helium tank contains pure helium at a pressure of 1855 psi and a temperature of 298 K. How many 3.5-L helium balloons can be filled with the helium in the tank? (Assume an atmospheric pressure of 1.0 atm and a temperature of 298 K.)
Textbook Question

An 11.5-mL sample of liquid butane (density = 0.573 g/mL) is evaporated in an otherwise empty container at a temperature of 28.5 °C. The pressure in the container following evaporation is 892 torr. What is the volume of the container?

3353
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

A scuba diver creates a spherical bubble with a radius of 2.5 cm at a depth of 30.0 m where the total pressure (including atmospheric pressure) is 4.00 atm. What is the radius of the bubble when it reaches the surface of the water? (Assume that the atmospheric pressure is 1.00 atm and the temperature is 298 K.)

1832
views
Textbook Question

A catalytic converter in an automobile uses a palladium or platinum catalyst (a substance that increases the rate of a reaction without being consumed by the reaction) to convert carbon monoxide gas to carbon dioxide according to the reaction: 2 CO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) A chemist researching the effectiveness of a new catalyst combines a 2.0:1.0 mole ratio mixture of carbon monoxide and oxygen gas (respectively) over the catalyst in a 2.45-L flask at a total pressure of 745 torr and a temperature of 552 °C. When the reaction is complete, the pressure in the flask has dropped to 552 torr. What percentage of the carbon monoxide was converted to carbon dioxide?

3208
views
Textbook Question

A quantity of N2 occupies a volume of 1.0 L at 300 K and 1.0 atm. The gas expands to a volume of 3.0 L as the result of a change in both temperature and pressure. Find the density of the gas at these new conditions.

1657
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A mixture of CO(g) and O2(g) in a 1.0-L container at 1.0×103 K has a total pressure of 2.2 atm. After some time, the total pressure falls to 1.9 atm as the result of the formation of CO2. Determine the mass (in grams) of CO2 that forms.

1477
views