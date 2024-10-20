Chapter 6, Problem 116

A particular balloon can be stretched to a maximum surface area of 1257 cm². The balloon is filled with 3.0 L of helium gas at a pressure of 755 torr and a temperature of 298 K. The balloon is then allowed to rise in the atmosphere. If the atmospheric temperature is 273 K, what pressure will the balloon burst at? (Assume the balloon is the shape of a sphere.)

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the initial conditions: initial volume (V1) = 3.0 L, initial pressure (P1) = 755 torr, initial temperature (T1) = 298 K. Determine the final temperature (T2) when the balloon rises: T2 = 273 K. View full solution Use the ideal gas law to relate the initial and final states of the gas: \( \frac{P_1 \cdot V_1}{T_1} = \frac{P_2 \cdot V_2}{T_2} \). Calculate the maximum volume (V2) the balloon can reach using the maximum surface area: \( A = 4\pi r^2 \) and \( V = \frac{4}{3}\pi r^3 \). Solve for V using the given surface area. Substitute the known values into the ideal gas law equation to solve for the final pressure (P2) at which the balloon will burst.