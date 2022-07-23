Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 32
Chapter 6, Problem 32

A sample of gas has an initial volume of 13.9 L at a pressure of 1.22 atm. If the sample is compressed to a volume of 10.3 L, what is its pressure?

Hello everyone today, we are being given a problem and asked to solve for it. Initially a sample of gasses out of pressure of 1.10 A. T. M. And has a volume of 16.2 liters determine the pressure. If the sample is compressed to a final volume of 11.6 liters. So with our given values and units, we know that we are dealing with Boyle's law, which directly relates pressure and volume, saying that the initial pressure times the initial volume is equal to the final pressure times the final volume. For our initial pressure we have 1. ATM. For our first or initial volume we have 16.2 leaders. We don't know our final pressure. So we're just going to put a question mark next to it. And then for our final volume we have 11.6 L. Using these values, we can plug them into our equation. So we have 1.10 a. t. m. Times our initial volume which is 16.2 leaders. It's equal to Our final pressure times our final volume, which is 11.6 l Rearranging this equation, we get a final answer of a pressure of 1. atmospheres. I hope this helped. And until next time
Textbook Question

Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.

(a)

Textbook Question

Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.

(b)

Textbook Question

A sample of gas has an initial volume of 5.6 L at a pressure of 735 mmHg. If the volume of the gas is increased to 9.4 L, what is its pressure?

Textbook Question

A 48.3-mL sample of gas in a cylinder is warmed from 22 °C to 87 °C. What is its volume at the final temperature?

Textbook Question

A syringe containing 1.55 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 95.3 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas?

Textbook Question

A balloon contains 0.158 mol of gas and has a volume of 2.46 L. If an additional 0.113 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at the same temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?

