Chapter 6, Problem 32
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 13.9 L at a pressure of 1.22 atm. If the sample is compressed to a volume of 10.3 L, what is its pressure?
Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.
(a)
(b)
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 5.6 L at a pressure of 735 mmHg. If the volume of the gas is increased to 9.4 L, what is its pressure?
A 48.3-mL sample of gas in a cylinder is warmed from 22 °C to 87 °C. What is its volume at the final temperature?
A syringe containing 1.55 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 95.3 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas?
A balloon contains 0.158 mol of gas and has a volume of 2.46 L. If an additional 0.113 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at the same temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?