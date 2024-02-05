Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 34
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 34

A syringe containing 1.55 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 95.3 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone to another video, a sealed container containing 5.52 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 45.8 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas we're given for answer choices. A 4.73 B 2.52 C 3.47 in the 7.34 all of them are given in milliliters. Let's solve this problem. Let's understand that we are dealing with the ideal gas law which states that PV equals NRC. And immediately we want to identify which variables are changing. The problem states that we have exactly the same sample of oxygen gas. So the number of moles remains constant. There's no mention regarding pressure. So pressure is also constant as a result, what's changing is our temperature? And we are also changing volume, which means that if we rearrange our formula, the ratio V divided by T becomes NR divided by P. And we noticed that on the right hand side, all of the three variables are constants. Therefore, we have V over T being a constant. So for two different conditions, we have V one divided by T one is equal to V two divided by T two. What is the final volume? Well, we can rearrange the formula and state that the final volume B two is simply V one divided by T one multiplied by T two. Now let's substitute the givens V one is our initial volume which corresponds to 5.52 mL. C one is our initial temperature from means initial. So we're taking 45.8 °C, converting that into Kelvin well done. And now finally, we want to multiply by temperature two, the final temperature would be zero °C. And once again, we need to perform a conversion to Kelvin. Now we calculate the result and we end up with 4.73 mL. That's the final volume of oxygen gas. Let's identify the correct answer, which is in this case, option, a 4.73 mL. Thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sample of gas has an initial volume of 5.6 L at a pressure of 735 mmHg. If the volume of the gas is increased to 9.4 L, what is its pressure?

1878
views
Textbook Question

A sample of gas has an initial volume of 13.9 L at a pressure of 1.22 atm. If the sample is compressed to a volume of 10.3 L, what is its pressure?

2841
views
Textbook Question

A 48.3-mL sample of gas in a cylinder is warmed from 22 °C to 87 °C. What is its volume at the final temperature?

2726
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

A balloon contains 0.158 mol of gas and has a volume of 2.46 L. If an additional 0.113 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at the same temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?

3618
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.553 mol of gas and has a volume of 253 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.365 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)

3156
views
Textbook Question

What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K?

817
views