Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 44
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 44

A weather balloon is inflated to a volume of 28.5 L at a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 28.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 25,000 ft, where the pressure is 385 mmHg and the temperature is -15.0 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

All right. Hi, everyone. So this question says that a hot air balloon is inflated to a volume of 34.5 L at a pressure of 678 mg of mercury and a temperature of 32.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 30,000 ft where the pressure is 425 millimeters of mercury and the temperature is negative 10.0 °C. Assuming the b the balloon can't freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude. And here we have four different answer choices, proposing different values for the volume. So we know for a fact that the balloon is not going to leak. So this means that the A mt of helium inside of the balloon is going to be fixed, that part is not going to change. So when we recall the gas constant or excuse me, the ideal gas law, that's PV equals N RT R is the gas constant and N which is the number of moles is also going to stay the same. So we can rearrange this expression to physically separate those constants. This means that NR is equal to PV divided by T and so for two different states of an ideal gas, we can say that P one V one divided by T one is equal to P two V two divided by T two. Now, because we're provided the information about the balloon before it rises in the atmosphere, we're given P one V one and T one. So in this case, P one is equal to 678 millimeters of mercury V one is equal to 34.5 L and T one is equal to 32 °C. But in this case, let's go ahead and convert our temperature into Kelvin. And so we'll do that by adding 273 to the temperature in degrees Celsius. And so T one equals 305 Kelvin. So because we're being told to solve for the volume of the balloon after it rises, what we're solving for is V two. And so we're given P two and T two as well because the pressure at 30,000 ft in altitude, that's P two is 425 millimeters of mercury and T two is equal to negative 10.0 °C, which we can once again convert into Kelvin by adding 273 to that number. Equaling 263 Kelvin. So when rearranging our expression for the two states of an ideal gas, we can solve four V two, right? So V two is equal to P one V one divided by T one mortified buy T two divided by P two. And so from here, we can go ahead and plug in the information provided previously, right? So for this first term, P one is 678 millimeters of mercury multiplied by T one excuse me V one, which is 34.5 L and divided by T one which is 305 K. So for a second term T two is 263. Kelvin divided by P two which is 425 millimeters of mercury. And notice how when considering our multiplication, right, our product, all of our units cancel out with the exception of leaders. So our answer for the volume after evaluating this expression is equal to 47.5 L and this matches option C in the multiple choice. So there you have it. And with that being said, thank you so very much for watching. And I hope you found this helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the pressure in a 15.0-L cylinder filled with 32.7 g of oxygen gas at a temperature of 302 K?

2444
views
Textbook Question

What is the temperature of 0.52 mol of gas at a pressure of 1.3 atm and a volume of 11.8 L?

1614
views
Textbook Question

An automobile tire has a maximum rating of 38.0 psi (gauge pressure). The tire is inflated (while cold) to a volume of 11.8 L and a gauge pressure of 36.0 psi at a temperature of 12.0 °C. On a hot day, the tire warms to 65.0 °C, and its volume expands to 12.2 L. Does the pressure in the tire exceed its maximum rating? (Note: The gauge pressure is the difference between the total pressure and atmospheric pressure. In this case, assume that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi.)

1711
views
Textbook Question

A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 28.8 g sublimes (converts from solid to gas) into a large balloon. Assuming that all of the carbon dioxide ends up in the balloon, what is the volume of the balloon at 22 °C and a pressure of 742 mmHg?

4491
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A 1.0-L container of liquid nitrogen is kept in a closet measuring 1.0 m by 1.0 m by 2.0 m. Assuming that the container is completely full, that the temperature is 25.0 °C, and that the atmospheric pressure is 1.0 atm, calculate the percent (by volume) of air that is displaced if all of the liquid nitrogen evaporates. (Liquid nitrogen has a density of 0.807 g/mL.)

2827
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Which gas sample has the greatest pressure? Assume that all the samples are at the same temperature. Explain.

1332
views