Problem 54
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g>L) of nitrogen gas at STP.
Problem 55
What is the density (in g/L) of hydrogen gas at 20.0 °C and a pressure of 1655 psi?
Problem 56
A sample of N2O gas has a density of 2.85 g/L at 298 K. What is the pressure of the gas (in mmHg)?
Problem 57
A 248-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.433 g at a pressure of 745 mmHg and a temperature of 28 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
Problem 58
A 113-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.171 g at a pressure of 721 mmHg and a temperature of 32 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
Problem 59
A sample of gas has a mass of 38.8 mg. Its volume is 224 mL at a temperature of 55 °C and a pressure of 886 torr. Find the molar mass of the gas.
Problem 60
A sample of gas has a mass of 0.555 g. Its volume is 117 mL at a temperature of 85 °C and a pressure of 753 mmHg. Find the molar mass of the gas.
Problem 61
A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 215 torr; O2, 102 torr; and He, 117 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.35-L sample of this mixture at 25.0 °C?
Problem 62
A gas mixture with a total pressure of 745 mmHg contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: CO2, 125 mmHg; Ar, 214 mmHg; and O2, 187 mmHg. The mixture also contains helium gas. What is the partial pressure of the helium gas? What mass of helium gas is present in a 12.0-L sample of this mixture at 273 K?
Problem 63
A 1.20-g sample of dry ice is added to a 755 mL flask containing nitrogen gas at a temperature of 25.0 °C and a pressure of 725 mmHg. The dry ice sublimes (converts from solid to gas), and the mixture returns to 25.0 °C. What is the total pressure in the flask?
Problem 64
A 275-mL flask contains pure helium at a pressure of 752 torr. A second flask with a volume of 475 mL contains pure argon at a pressure of 722 torr. If we connect the two flasks through a stopcock and we open the stopcock, what is the partial pressure of argon?
Problem 65
A gas mixture contains 1.25 g N2 and 0.85 g O2 in a 1.55 L container at 18 °C. Calculate the mole fraction and partial pressure of each component in the gas mixture.
Problem 66
What is the mole fraction of oxygen gas in air (see Table 5.3)? What volume of air contains 10.0 g of oxygen gas at 273 K and 1.00 atm?
Problem 67
The hydrogen gas formed in a chemical reaction is collected over water at 30.0 °C at a total pressure of 732 mmHg. What is the partial pressure of the hydrogen gas collected in this way? If the total volume of gas collected is 722 mL, what mass of hydrogen gas is collected?
Problem 68
The air in a bicycle tire is bubbled through water and collected at 25 °C. If the total volume of gas collected is 5.45 L at a temperature of 25 °C and a pressure of 745 torr, how many moles of gas were in the bicycle tire?
Problem 69
The zinc in a copper-plated penny will dissolve in hydrochloric acid if the copper coating is filed down in several spots (so that the hydrochloric acid can get to the zinc). The reaction between the acid and the zinc is 2 H+ (aq) + Zn(s)¡ H2( g) + Zn2 + (aq). When the zinc in a certain penny dissolves, the total volume of gas collected over water at 25 °C is 0.951 L at a total pressure of 748 mmHg. What mass of hydrogen gas is collected?
Problem 70
A heliox deep-sea diving mixture contains 2.0 g of oxygen to every 98.0 g of helium. What is the partial pressure of oxygen when this mixture is delivered at a total pressure of 8.5 atm?
Problem 71
Consider the chemical reaction: C(s) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + H2( g) How many liters of hydrogen gas are formed from the complete reaction of 15.7 g C? Assume that the hydrogen gas is collected at a pressure of 1.0 atm and a temperature of 355 K.
Problem 72
Consider the chemical reaction: 2 H2O(l )¡2 H2( g) + O2( g) What mass of H2O is required to form 1.4 L of O2 at a temperature of 315 K and a pressure of 0.957 atm?
Problem 73
CH3OH can be synthesized by the reaction: CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) What volume of H2 gas (in L), at 748 mmHg and 86 °C, is required to synthesize 25.8 g CH3OH? How many liters of CO gas, measured under the same conditions, are required?
Problem 74
Oxygen gas reacts with powdered aluminum according to the reaction: 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g)¡2 Al2O3(s) What volume of O2 gas (in L), measured at 782 mmHg and 25 °C, completely reacts with 53.2 g Al?
Problem 75
Automobile air bags inflate following a serious impact. The impact triggers the chemical reaction: 2 NaN3(s)¡2 Na(s) + 3 N2( g) If an automobile air bag has a volume of 11.8 L, what mass of NaN3 (in g) is required to fully inflate the air bag upon impact? Assume STP conditions.
Problem 76
Lithium reacts with nitrogen gas according to the reaction: 6 Li(s) + N2( g)¡2 Li3N(s) What mass of lithium (in g) reacts completely with 58.5 mL of N2 gas at STP?
Problem 77
Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation: CH4( g) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + 3 H2( g) In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 732 torr and a temperature of 25 °C) mixes with 22.8 L of water vapor (measured at a pressure of 702 torr and a temperature of 125 °C). The reaction produces 26.2 L of hydrogen gas at STP. What is the percent yield of the reaction?
Problem 78
Ozone is depleted in the stratosphere by chlorine from CF3Cl according to this set of equations: CF3Cl + UV light¡CF3 + Cl Cl + O3¡ClO + O2 O3 + UV light¡O2 + O ClO + O¡Cl + O2 What total volume of ozone at a pressure of 25.0 mmHg and a temperature of 225 K is destroyed when all of the chlorine from 15.0 g of CF3 Cl goes through 10 cycles of the given reactions?
Problem 79
Chlorine gas reacts with fluorine gas to form chlorine trifluoride. Cl2( g) + 3 F2( g)¡2 ClF3( g) A 2.00-L reaction vessel, initially at 298 K, contains chlorine gas at a partial pressure of 337 mmHg and fluorine gas at a partial pressure of 729 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of ClF3 in grams.
Problem 80
Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol. CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) A 1.50-L reaction vessel, initially at 305 K, contains carbon monoxide gas at a partial pressure of 232 mmHg and hydrogen gas at a partial pressure of 397 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of methanol in grams.
Problem 81
Consider a 1.0-L sample of helium gas and a 1.0-L sample of argon gas, both at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. a. Do the atoms in the helium sample have the same average kinetic energy as the atoms in the argon sample?
Problem 82a
A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. a. Which of the two gases exerts the greater partial pressure?
Problem 82c
A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. c. The molecules of which gas have the greater average kinetic energy?
Ch.6 - Gases
Back