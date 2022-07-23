Chapter 6, Problem 64

A 275-mL flask contains pure helium at a pressure of 752 torr. A second flask with a volume of 475 mL contains pure argon at a pressure of 722 torr. If we connect the two flasks through a stopcock and we open the stopcock, what is the partial pressure of argon?

