Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures Dalton's Law states that in a mixture of non-reacting gases, the total pressure exerted is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas. This principle allows us to calculate the partial pressure of an unknown gas in a mixture by subtracting the known partial pressures from the total pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 00:27 00:27 Dalton's Law and Partial Pressure

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the mass of a gas when its volume, temperature, and pressure are known, as it allows us to determine the number of moles and subsequently convert to mass using the molar mass. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Ideal Gas Law Formula