Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions Problem 93
Chapter 5, Problem 93

A hydrochloric acid solution will neutralize a sodium hydroxide solution. Look at the molecular views showing one beaker of HCl and four beakers of NaOH. Which NaOH beaker will just neutralize the HCl beaker? Begin by writing a balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction.

Welcome back everyone in this example, we're told that hydrochloric acid reacts with lithium hydroxide in a neutralization reaction. We're told that the image below shows a beaker containing hydrochloric acid solution and four beakers containing different lithium hydroxide solutions. We need to determine which of these lithium hydroxide solutions will completely neutralize our acid of HbR and we need to start by writing the balanced molecular equation for acid based reaction. So we have hydro Tomic acid reacting with lithium hydroxide in a neutralization where as a product we would form lithium bromide and we would form water and just so everything is visible. We'll move this over here. So looking at all of the atoms on both sides of our equation, we definitely have all atoms balanced. So we can say that this is a balanced reaction. We don't need to add any different coefficients. Our next step is to recognize that according to the speaker of our acid, we have three moles of our bromide an ion And we have three moles of hydride. And so this means that therefore we have three moles of our acid. And so that means to completely neutralize this acid. We would need three moles of our base lithium hydroxide. And so below we want to see which beaker represents three moles of lithium hydroxide and its ions dissolved in solution. So looking at choice A. We only have two moles of our lithium catalon. And that's not enough because we stated that we need three. So we'll rule out choice A. Looking at choice B. We have four moles of our lithium catalon and four moles of our hydroxide an ion. So we're going to actually rule that out too because that's one too many. And then that means we can also rule out Choice D. Which means that we're left with choice. See where we can see in choice C. We have three moles of lithium carry on in the beaker and three moles of our hydroxide, an ion in the beaker. And so because we have the correct proportion of our lithium hydroxide ions, we would state that C. Beaker C would be the proper beaker to use to completely neutralize our acid Hydrofluoric acid, our three moles of hydrochloric acid. So C is our final answer. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. But if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2+ , and Cu2+ . When you add sodium chloride to the solution, no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.

A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg22+ , Ba2+ , and Fe2+ . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Which ions were present in the original solution?

A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg2 2 + , Ba2 + , and Fe2 + . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.

