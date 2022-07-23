Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Chapter 5, Problem 86a

A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg22+ , Ba2+ , and Fe2+ . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Which ions were present in the original solution?

everyone to ask which of the following ion, silver and zinc are present in the solution. Given the following data for one we have the addition of studying chloride and results in the precipitate to have the addition to potassium self faith. And it does not result in a three. We have sodium carbonate and the resulting in a precipitate. If we look at number one fluoride is in A. C. L. Implored are soluble that when paired with silver, lead to proper mercury. So the precipitation gonna be A. G. L. Several chloride A. D. Plus it's present in the for two task himself eight is K. Two S. 04 and most sulfate salts are soluble when paired with barium calcium lead, silver uranium. There were many ions are strong um and I think um would produce if it's present in the solution. Since there's no precipitate form, strontium is not present for three Carbonate is in a two oh three carbonates are insoluble compared with group one ions and ammonium, ion strontium is not present. The pacific's informed at the adding sodium carbonate must be sink carbonate, so zinc is present. It's gonna be a G. Plus and sink us. Watch my video and I hope that was helpful
