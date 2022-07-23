Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 73
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 73

The density of a 20.0% by mass ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) solution in water is 1.03 g/mL. Find the molarity of the solution.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So today we are asked to calculate the polarity of a 70% weight by weight per chlorate acid solution in water. And were given that the density of the solution Is 1.67 g per mil a leader. So for this question we need to use the polarity formula polarity. And using the information given within the question, we can find the two values that we need for this. We can find the moles of solute or h C L 04 folkloric acid and our leaders of solution, leaders of solution. So to start off for the sake of this problem, we can assume that we have 100 g of total solution Because then 70% of this, our 70% weight by weight of preclearance acid. It's just simply 70 g of ACL 04, it just makes their calculations a lot easier. And using the periodic table, we can determine that the molar mass of is 100 . grams per mole. So to then convert the grams the mass of hcl four that we have two molds of folkloric acid. We can use some quick stoking metric conversions before multiply this by the inverse smaller mass. One mole over 100. cramps. And that will leave us with 0.69 grams. Sorry malls of Hcl 04 of pro clark acid. Now to find the leaders of solution, we need to use the density rho Which is 1. grams for milliliters. Right? And remember that density is nothing more than mass by volume. So to find the volume. Therefore the volume is equal to the mass by the density. And we can use the mass that we assumed earlier or 100 g of solution here as well. So let's calculate that. So this will be 100 g per one point or sorry, divided by air. My bad 1.67 grams per milliliter. And our grams will cancel out. And we'll be left with an answer of 59 point 88 milliliters. But we're not done here. We need our volume and leaders so we can recall that we have 10 to the negative 3rd leaders For every one millim. So we can actually multiply this by our volume or sorry, volume that we just calculated 59.88 mm And will reach a value of 0. L. So bringing this back to our polarity, the polarity is equal to 0. 968 more each. Cielo four divided by 0.05988 L of solution Which will give us an answer of 11.6 molar 11.6 Molar
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)

2114
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)

917
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+ (aq)¡Al3 + (aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3( g) + H2O(l )¡H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2( g)¡BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l )¡MgBr2(s)

497
views
Textbook Question

Find the percent by mass of sodium chloride in a 1.35 M NaCl solution. The density of the solution is 1.05 g/mL.

2721
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. HCl(aq) + Hg2(NO3)2(aq) →

673
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous calcium hydroxide

723
views