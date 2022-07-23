Chapter 5, Problem 77a
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. HCl(aq) + Hg2(NO3)2(aq) →
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+ (aq)¡Al3 + (aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3( g) + H2O(l )¡H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2( g)¡BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l )¡MgBr2(s)
The density of a 20.0% by mass ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) solution in water is 1.03 g/mL. Find the molarity of the solution.
Find the percent by mass of sodium chloride in a 1.35 M NaCl solution. The density of the solution is 1.05 g/mL.
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous calcium hydroxide
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. Cr(NO3)3(aq) + LiOH(aq) →
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. liquid pentanol (C5H12O) and gaseous oxygen