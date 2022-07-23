Chapter 7, Problem 103

A 25.5-g aluminum block is warmed to 65.4 °C and plunged into an insulated beaker containing 55.2 g water initially at 22.2 °C. The aluminum and the water are allowed to come to thermal equilibrium. Assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the water and aluminum?

