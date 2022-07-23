Chapter 7, Problem 110

A mixture of 2.0 mol of H2( g) and 1.0 mol of O2( g) is placed in a sealed evacuated container made of a perfect insulating material at 25 °C. The mixture is ignited with a spark and reacts to form liquid water. Determine the temperature of the water.

