Chapter 7, Problem 112

When 10.00 g of phosphorus is burned in O2( g) to form P4O10(s), enough heat is generated to raise the temperature of 2950 g of water from 18.0 °C to 38.0 °C. Calculate the enthalpy of formation of P4O10(s) under these conditions.

Verified Solution

