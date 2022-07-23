Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 7, Problem 36c

A particular frost-free refrigerator uses about 745 kWh of electrical energy per year. Express this amount of energy in each unit. c. Cal

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to perform the following conversion from kilowatt hour to calories. Now let's go ahead and think about the relationships we've learned. We know that one kW h Is equivalent to 3. times 10 to the six jewels. And another relationship that we've learned is one calorie Is equivalent to 4184 jules. And since we have these relationships, we can go ahead and go from kilowatt hour to jules and then finally into calories. Starting off with 379.6 kilowatt hour. We're going to use our relationship of one kilowatt hour per 3.6 times 10 to the six jewels. And we know that we have 4184 jewels, her one calorie. Now when we calculate this out, we end up with a value of 3.27 Times 10 to the 5th calories. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Textbook Question

Convert between energy units. c. 4.99 * 103 kJ to kWh

Textbook Question

Suppose that a person eats 2387 Calories per day. Convert this amount of energy into each unit. c. kWh

Textbook Question

Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its surroundings during an energy exchange with a negative ΔEsys? a. The internal energy of the system increases and the internal energy of the surroundings decreases. b. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings increases. c. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings decreases. d. The internal energy of the system decreases and the internal energy of the surroundings increases.

Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.)

Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.) b. A balloon expands against an external pressure. (The contents of the balloon is the system.) c. An aqueous chemical reaction mixture is warmed with an external flame. (The reaction mixture is the system.) Identify energy exchanges as primarily heat or work. Determine whether the sign of E is positive or negative for the system.

