Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Tro 5th Edition
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Problem 35c
Chapter 7, Problem 35c

Suppose that a person eats 2387 Calories per day. Convert this amount of energy into each unit. c. kWh

Hey everyone. Our problem is requiring us to convert calories into killer jewels and we've learned that per one calorie we have 4184 jewels. And we can go ahead and use this to answer our question. Now, starting off with 1,869 calories, we determine that per one calorie we have 4184 jewels. And since you want to convert this into kilo jewels, We know that we have 10 to the third jewels per one kill a jewel. And when we calculate this out, we end up with a value of 7819.9 kg jewels, Which we can round up to 7820 kg jewels. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Textbook Question

Convert between energy units. c. 4.99 * 103 kJ to kWh

Textbook Question

A particular frost-free refrigerator uses about 745 kWh of electrical energy per year. Express this amount of energy in each unit. c. Cal

Textbook Question

Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its surroundings during an energy exchange with a negative ΔEsys? a. The internal energy of the system increases and the internal energy of the surroundings decreases. b. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings increases. c. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings decreases. d. The internal energy of the system decreases and the internal energy of the surroundings increases.

Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.)

