Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 34c
Chapter 7, Problem 34c

Convert between energy units. c. 4.99 * 103 kJ to kWh

Hey everyone, we're asked to perform the following conversion from Tillage Jules, two kilowatt hour. Now we've learned that one kilowatt hour Is going to contain 3.6 times 10 to the six jewels and we can go ahead and use this to answer our question Starting off with 1.04, 9 times 10 to the four killer jewels Will convert our killer jewels into jewels and we know that we have 10 to the third jewels per one kg jewels Plugging in our 3.6 times 10 to the six jewels. And we have this per one kilowatt hour. Now when we calculate this out, We end up with a value of 2.91 kilowatt hour, which is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
