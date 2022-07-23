Chapter 7, Problem 78

Consider the generic reaction: A + 2 B¡C + 3 D ΔH = 155 kJ Determine the value of ΔH for each related reaction. a. 3 A + 6 B¡3 C + 9 D b. C + 3 D¡A + 2 B c. 12 C + 32 D¡12 A + B

