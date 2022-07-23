Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 48
Chapter 7, Problem 48

How much heat is required to warm 1.50 kg of sand from 25.0 °C to 100.0 °C?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So here it is. To calculate the amount of heat required to raise the temperature by 1. kg of oil by 134°C. We're told the specific heat of the oil is 1.42 jewels over g times degrees C. Now, because it's a specific heat, this tells us that we should use the equation that heat equals mass of my substance. Times specific heat times change in temperature. Now here are mass is in kilograms. But since specific heat capacity uses grams, we should convert this two g. So that comes out to 1890 g Times 1.42 jules over grams times degree Celsius. And then they're saying we're raising the temperature so that represents our change in temperature. So 1 34°C. So here g cancel out°C, cancel out. And I'll have my answer initially. In jewels, this comes out to 629.2 jules. And if I converted into killing jewels, one kg is 10 to the three jewels. So we'll have it as killer jewels. Okay, so that would be the approximate of heat required to raise the temperature by 134°C
