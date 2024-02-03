Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 7, Problem 49
Chapter 7, Problem 49

Suppose that 25 g of each substance is initially at 27.0 °C. What is the final temperature of each substance upon absorbing 2.35 kJ of heat? c. aluminum

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone to another video. Suppose that 0.130 kg of a substance is initially at 25 °C. What is the final temperature of the substance upon absorbing 2.35 kilojoules of heat? If its specific heat capacity is 0.456 joules per gram per Celsius. Therefore answer choices. A 64.6 B 102 C 52.1 and D 201 all given in degrees Celsius. Let's begin this problem by remembering that the amount of heat absorbed or release is equal to c the specific heat capacity multiplied by mass multiplied by the change in temperature TF minus T initial. What are we looking for? Well, we are looking for the final temperature. So let's find it Q divided by CM plus the initial temperature. This gives us the formula for the final temperature. We divide Q by cm at T I to both sides is how we get our formula. And essentially we can substitute the givens. The initial temperature is 25 10 °C. What is the amount of heat two point 35 kilojoules we are going to convert this into joules. So we're going to multiply by 10 to the third. This is how we get juice. And the reason why we're doing this is because our specific heat capacity is given in joules. So on the bottom, we are going to use 0.456 joules per gram per Celsius and multiply by mass. Well, once again, we need to use grams instead of kilograms because the value of CS given in grams. So 0.130 multiplied by 10 of the third grams. This is how we have, we get our conversion from kilograms to grams. And if we perform the calculations, we get our final answer of 64.6 °C, which is option A and the multiple choice. Thank you for watching.
