Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 7, Problem 105b

Palmitic acid (C16H32O2) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter. The caloric content of palmitic acid is typical of fats in general. Which dietary substance (sugar or fat) contains more Calories per gram? The standard enthalpy of formation of palmitic acid is -208 kJ/mol and that of sucrose is -2226.1 kJ/mol. [Use H2O(l) in the balanced chemical equations because the metabolism of these compounds produces liquid water.]

Video transcript

Hi everyone he ever asked between fructose and Lauren acid, which has more calories program after metabolism, metabolism of lyric acid and fruit test produces water. Have a fruit toast reaction. We're gonna have c. six H. 1206 plus O. Two. It's funny. l. c. 0. 2 Plus H 20. We need to first balance this carbon hydrogen and auction on both sides. We have six carbon over here, 12 hydrogen and oxygen. And over here we have one carbon, two hydrogen and oxygen. That's why I have six. Since we have six carbon on the acting side, one on the product side, we can most pop out six over here. Get six Little six in front of c. 0. Because we have 12 hydrogen on the reactant side, but only two on the product side. We must talk about six over here and get 12-6 in front of H20. Now I have 18 oxygen. Let me put a six in front of oh to have 18 oxygen over here as well. Now this is balanced. Now we need to figure out delta H of the reaction. We call that delta H. Of the reaction. It's a sound times the number of moles times delta H. F. Other products. This is sometimes the number of most times delta H. Other reactant, the delta H. Other action Is it is it got just 6? I'm still two H. I see. Okay. Six. I'll start to H. F Of H 20. Find a starter H. Up A C. Six H. 12 plus six. I'm still two h. F. alpha delta H. R. X. N. We're gonna get six Omega 393.52. We'll just promote six. I want to make it 285 0.8. He'll just promote finance 91,250 and .6 will just promote Plus 60 kg per month. But dr H of the reaction. It's Mega 2810. Like 32. So just from work and I need to find calories per gram - 0.32 and one more In the one calorie There are 4.184 killed Jules. And in one mole we have the mall and mass from toes. And this is six times 12.011 g Plus 12 times 1.008g plus six Times 15.999 g. Get 1 80 .16 g. We get negative three pumps 72 83 calories program. And now for lyric acid. The reaction is c. 12 Age, 02 Plus H two L. Now let's balance this. We have carbon, hydrogen and oxygen on both sides. There's 12 carbon over here, 24 hydrogen for oxygen. one carbon over here. You hydrogen three oxygen Because we have 12 carbon on the raft. Inside the one on the product side about 12 over here. Get 12 to 12. I'm trying to C. Since we have 2400 on the writing side, but only two on the product side most probably 12 over here. Put a 12 in front of H 20. And I have 36 oxygen over here. Have you put 17 in front of 0.2. We get 36 oxygen over here for delta age. Other reaction We're gonna get 12. I'm doctor H. F. F. C. 02 plus 12. I'm still two h. F. Of H 20 minus delta H. S. 12 Age 24 17. I'm still two h. F. 02. The delta H. Of the reaction give us 12. Make it 393.52 joe joe's promote plus 12. It was negative. 285 €.8 per remote -275 . Children per mall plus from zero kill jobs per month. The delta H. Other reaction Give us -7376 . per mole. And I need to find calories. Program Neighbours. Well joe's in one more And in one calorie 4.184. Hello jules. And in one ball. What? The mall and mass of lyric acid. And this is 12 12.011 ground plus 24. That was 1.008 g. Last two I was 15.999 g And get 200 0.32 g. We get negative 8.8007. Probably his program. It's gonna be Lord acid. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was up for.
