Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 48a
Chapter 9, Problem 48a

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. three valence electrons

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to name a 4th period main group element in the periodic table that has four elements in its surveillance shell. We want to recall that the valence shell is determined by the column or the group of the element column one or group one would have one valence electron, column 22 valence electrons and so on and so forth. With that being said, we are therefore looking for an element that is in column four, A. Or group for A and is also in the fourth period slash row. Using our periodic table, we can determine that that element is germanium overall. I hope this helped and until next time.
