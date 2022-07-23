Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is typically written in a specific format that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. For example, the configuration for an element can be expressed as a series of numbers and letters, such as 1s² 2s² 2p⁶, which represent the number of electrons in each subshell.

Noble Gas Notation Noble gas notation is a shorthand method for writing electron configurations by using the symbol of the nearest preceding noble gas to represent core electrons. This simplifies the representation of electron configurations, especially for elements with many electrons. For instance, instead of writing all the core electrons for an element like Zr, one would use [Kr] to denote the electron configuration up to krypton.