Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 51a
Chapter 9, Problem 51a

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

Video duration:
1m
Video transcript

Hello everyone today, we are being asked to identify which of these Andrew choices corresponds to the caucasian group from the following valence electron configurations. It's important to recall that the legend group is simply group six a. The column determines how many valence electrons an element has, and so since this group is in six A. It has six valence electrons, we then had to identify the exponents of these orbital's. We see that for answer choice A. The orbital's or the Exponents add up to five and not six. So that's incorrect. For B. However, we see that exploded two and four add up to give us those six valence electrons and therefore our answer and her choice be. I hope this helped. And until next time.
