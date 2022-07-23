Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 9, Problem 45b

Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. b. [Ar] 4s23d2

Hello everyone in this video. We're trying to find out which element that this configuration is referring to. So this configuration is actually a shortcut or shorthand way of doing things. Because we have this KR this KR is a noble guests. And we know this because if we locate KR RPR table, right, I'll be here. This last group. That's all going to be our noble gasses. All right. So we can sort of do a shorthand way. So we know electron configuration is regarding how many electrons are in that element. So if we have that KR there's a Atomic number of 36. So that's 36 electrons. Now moving on to five S 2, there's going to be two additional electrons. So now we have a sum of 38. And lastly we have another one So that it goes to 39 Looking the 39 atomic number in our product table. It's going to be all the way on the left side. This Y element here. So which element is this configuration referring to is going to be this Y element
