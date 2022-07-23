Chapter 9, Problem 45b
Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. b. [Ar] 4s23d2
Video transcript
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. b. Ge
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. c. Zr
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. a. the number of 2s electrons in Li
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. c. the number of 4p electrons in Br
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cr
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. five valence electrons