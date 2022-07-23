Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 47c
Chapter 9, Problem 47c

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. three 3d electrons

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the fourth period (row) of the periodic table, which includes elements with principal quantum number n = 4.
Recall that the 3d subshell begins to fill after the 4s subshell, starting with the element Scandium (Sc).
Understand that the 3d subshell can hold a maximum of 10 electrons, and it starts filling from Scandium (Sc) to Zinc (Zn).
Determine the number of 3d electrons for each element in the 3d block, starting from Scandium (Sc) with 1 electron, Titanium (Ti) with 2 electrons, and so on.
Identify the element with three 3d electrons, which is the third element in the 3d block of the fourth period.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Structure

The periodic table is organized into rows (periods) and columns (groups) based on atomic number and electron configuration. Elements in the same period have the same number of electron shells, while groups share similar chemical properties. The fourth period includes elements with atomic numbers 19 (Potassium) to 36 (Krypton), where the filling of the 3d subshell begins.
Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For transition metals, the 3d subshell is filled after the 4s subshell. An element with three 3d electrons will have an electron configuration that reflects this, typically seen in transition metals like Scandium (Sc) or Titanium (Ti), which have partially filled d orbitals.
Transition Metals

Transition metals are elements found in groups 3 to 12 of the periodic table, characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and colored compounds. They typically have partially filled d orbitals, which contribute to their unique properties. In the fourth period, Scandium (Sc) has three 3d electrons, making it a suitable example for the question.
