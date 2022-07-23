Chapter 9, Problem 47c

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. three 3d electrons

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the fourth period (row) of the periodic table, which includes elements with principal quantum number n = 4. Recall that the 3d subshell begins to fill after the 4s subshell, starting with the element Scandium (Sc). View full solution Understand that the 3d subshell can hold a maximum of 10 electrons, and it starts filling from Scandium (Sc) to Zinc (Zn). Determine the number of 3d electrons for each element in the 3d block, starting from Scandium (Sc) with 1 electron, Titanium (Ti) with 2 electrons, and so on. Identify the element with three 3d electrons, which is the third element in the 3d block of the fourth period.

