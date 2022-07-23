Chapter 9, Problem 50
Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. Which elements do you expect to lose electrons in chemical reactions? Which do you expect to gain electrons? a. Al b. Sn c. Br d. Se
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. six 3p electrons
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two 3s electrons and no 3p electrons
Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Cs
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2