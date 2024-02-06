Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 51b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 9, Problem 51b

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back. Our next problem says which electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? We have four different answer choices and we'll just go through them each one by one to look for a reactive nonmetal. So let's recall that we look at the outermost energy level to determine what group something belongs to and therefore how it will react. So in choice A, we have as our outermost level, we have one s 22, S 22 P 63, s two. So the three S two electrons are outermost. So we just have two electrons in that s orbit on the outermost shell. Well, this will make it group two A just with two electrons in the outer shell. It's going to be likely to give away those two and become a positively charged plus two ion. So this is a reactive metal and specifically as group two A, an alkaline earth metal. So choice A is incorrect. Now, let's look at choice B. Choice B is one S 22, S 22 P 63, S 23 P six. So our electrons in our outermost are valence shell are the three S 23 P six that gives us eight valence electrons. So a complete octet and putting this in group eight A, these are the noble gasses. So they are non reactive, they've got a full set of valence electrons, they don't react with other elements. So it's a non metal but it's non reactive. So non reactive nonmetal, we're looking for a reactive nonmetal. So choice B also incorrect probably should have written that in red. But you can see this is not our correct answer as it's a non reactive non metal. Then choice C one S 22, S 22 P 63, s 23 P five. So in our outer shell here, the third energy level, we have seven valence electrons. Well, this is group seven A, these are the halogens and they are definitely reactive as they're just missing one electron to have a complete octet. So they eagerly react with other elements to fulfill, fill that shell. And it's a non metal being more likely to gain an electron than lose electrons. So this will be our answer. This is our reactive nonmetal. Just to be thorough. Let's look at our last answer. Choice twice D is one, S 22 S 22 P 63, S 23 P 64 S one. So here we have our outer shells, the four shell, we just have one S electron. So one valence electron. So this is group one A and it's another reactive metal with just the one s electron, it will likely give that up to develop a positive one charge. And that makes it an alkali metal. So it's reactive but a metal and that's why it's incorrect. So once again, our reactive nonmetal electron configuration is choice C one S 22 s 22 P 63 S 23 P five, its seven valence electrons make it one of the halogens. See you in the next video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Cs

629
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. Which elements do you expect to lose electrons in chemical reactions? Which do you expect to gain electrons? a. Al b. Sn c. Br d. Se

963
views
Textbook Question

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

639
views
Textbook Question

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

975
views
Textbook Question

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

1242
views
Textbook Question

According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge

3405
views