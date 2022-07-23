Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 48b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 9, Problem 48b

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 3p electrons

Verified Solution
Video duration:
46s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being told to use the periodic table to identify the element that is in the fourth period and has 53 D electrons. Using the periodic table. We know that in the 4th row We have our D orbital's starting with three D. And since we want five electrons, we have to find the element that is represented by three D. 5. That element is bonga news, and with that we have our answer. I hope this helped, and until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. three 3d electrons

524
views
Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. full s and p sublevels

1518
views
Textbook Question

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. three valence electrons

852
views
Textbook Question

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. six 3p electrons

803
views
Textbook Question

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two 3s electrons and no 3p electrons

725
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Cs

629
views