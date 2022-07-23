Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 9, Problem 52b

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge

According to Coulomb's law, rank the interactions between charged particles from lowest potential energy to highest potential energy. a. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm b. a 2+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm c. a 1+ charge and a 1+ charge separated by 100 pm d. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 200 pm

Which experience a greater effective nuclear charge: the valence electrons in beryllium or the valence electrons in nitrogen? Why?

