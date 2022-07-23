Chapter 9, Problem 82
Arrange these elements in order of decreasing metallic character: Sr, N, Si, P, Ga, Al.
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. c. Cl or O
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. Sb or Pb b. K or Ge c. Ge or Sb d. As or Sn
Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.
Both vanadium and its 3+ ion are paramagnetic. Refer to their electron configurations to explain this statement.
Life on Earth evolved based on the element carbon. Based on periodic properties, what two or three elements would you expect to be most like carbon?
The elements with atomic numbers 35 and 53 have similar chemical properties. Based on their electronic configurations, predict the atomic number of a heavier element that also should share these chemical properties.