Textbook Question
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb
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Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb
Arrange these elements in order of decreasing metallic character: Sr, N, Si, P, Ga, Al.
Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.
Both vanadium and its 3+ ion are paramagnetic. Refer to their electron configurations to explain this statement.