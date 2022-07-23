Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 81

Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.

Hey everyone. So here it says rank the following elements from least metallic to most metallic. So what we're gonna do here is we're going to paste our makeshift periodic table with our elements involved here. I've highlighted them in yellow. Remember the general trend is as we head towards the top right corner our metallic character will decrease. And remember this makes sense because as we're heading towards the top right corner, we're becoming more like the non metals. So our least metallic. We're gonna be starting off from the right on the right side of the periodic table. Now this one's a little bit tricky because phosphorus is in group five A. Selenium in Group six A. Now selenium yes is more towards the right side of the periodic table than phosphorus. But it's lower down in addition to this, selenium acts like a metal Lloyd. So it can have both characteristics of metals and non metals. So because of that we actually would say that phosphorus would be the least metallic. It is solidly a nonmetal. After that we have selenium then silicon is not as far right as those two. So it would be next going down would have led basically we're traveling this way towards barium, oops and we want least metallic to most metallics of phosphorus vince selenium then silicon then led then bury him and then frank see him. Okay, so this would be our order from the least metallic to the most metallic
