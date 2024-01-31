Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 76
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 9, Problem 76

Consider this set of ionization energies. IE1 = 578 kJ>mol IE2 = 1820 kJ>mol IE3 = 2750 kJ>mol IE4 = 11,600 kJ>mol To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

All right. Hello everyone. So this question says to consider this set of ionization energy ie one is equal to 578 kilojoules per more ie two is equal to 1979 kg joules per mole ie three is equal to 2963 kg joules per mole. An ie four is equal to 6180 kg joules per mole to which fourth period element do these ionization values belong. Option A is gallium. Option B says Germanium option C says calcium and option D says potassium. All right. So when considering the set of ionization energies provided, we can see that as the number of electrons being removed increases. So does the value of the ionization energy. But there is a remarkable difference between two ionization energy values in particular because the difference between the third and the fourth ionization energies is remarkable compared to the difference between the other ionization energies in this set. Now recall that such a drastic difference in the ionization energy indicates that the fourth electron is actually a core electron that gets removed. So this means that the fourth period element in question contains three valent electrons. And the value of the fourth ionization energy corresponds to the removal of a core electron. Now, because there are only three valence electrons. The valence electronic configuration would be NS two NP one to yield a total of three vent electrons. Now, because the valence configuration is NS two NP one, this means that the fourth period element is in group or column three A. So now let's consider the locations of the elements listed in our answer choices. Starting off with potassium, potassium is found in group one A mm, calcium is found in group two A. Now Germanium, on the other hand is found in group four A whereas gallium is in group three A and there you have it. So our answer here is going to be option a in the multiple choice. And the reason for this is because gallium is the fourth period element in this list belonging to group three A and therefore having three valence electrons. So with that being said, thank you so very much for watching. And I hope you found this helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb d. Ga or Ge

1734
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.

1501
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

For each element, predict where the 'jump' occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, or the third and fourth?) a. Be b. N c. O d. Li

3121
views
Textbook Question

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb

2072
views
Textbook Question

Choose the more metallic element from each pair. c. Cl or O

740
views
Textbook Question

Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. Sb or Pb b. K or Ge c. Ge or Sb d. As or Sn

1365
views
1
rank
1
comments