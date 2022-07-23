Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Affinity Electron affinity is the energy change that occurs when an electron is added to a neutral atom in the gas phase. A more negative electron affinity indicates that the process is more exothermic, meaning energy is released when the atom gains an electron. This property is crucial for understanding how easily an atom can accept an electron and form an anion. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Electron Affinity

Trends in the Periodic Table Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. For electron affinity, it generally increases (becomes more negative) across a period from left to right and decreases down a group. Understanding these trends helps in predicting the electron affinity of elements based on their position in the periodic table. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Periodic Trends