Chapter 10, Problem 90

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. The simplest amino acid is glycine (H2NCH2COOH). Draw a Lewis structure for glycine. (Hint: The central atoms in the skeletal structure are nitrogen and the two carbon atoms. Each oxygen atom is bonded directly to the right-most carbon atom.)

Verified Solution

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked