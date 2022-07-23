Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 79b
Chapter 10, Problem 79b

Order these compounds in order of decreasing carbon–carbon bond length: HCCH, H2CCH2, H3CCH3.

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to list the following molecules from longest to shortest bond between the carbon atoms And each of these molecules with the first compound, We have an NH two group that is bonded to a carbon and that carbon is triple bonded To another NH two group. For our second compound, we have an NH two group that is bonded to a carbon that is only Singley bonded to two hydrogen And one other carbon. This second carbon is single bonded to An NH two group Before a third and final compound. We have an NH two group that is bonded to a carbon, that it's double bonded to another carbon and each of these carbons has one hydrogen, The second carbon is bonded to an NH two group, the length of the bonds already noted by the type of bond that we have with triple bonds being the shortest and single bonds being the longest. With that we can see that this first compound here is the shortest bond and the second compound that we have here is the longest bond, depending on how you want to look at it. We can say that this third compound is the either the second longest Or the 2nd shortest. And with that we have our answers. I hope this helped. And until next time
