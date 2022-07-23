Chapter 10, Problem 80
Which of the two compounds, H2NNH2 and HNNH, has the strongest nitrogen-nitrogen bond, and which has the shorter nitrogen-nitrogen bond.
Video transcript
Write Lewis structures for each molecule or ion. Use expanded octets as necessary. b. AsF6-
Order these compounds in order of increasing carbon–carbon bond strength: HCCH, H2CCH2, H3CCH3.
Order these compounds in order of decreasing carbon–carbon bond length: HCCH, H2CCH2, H3CCH3.
Hydrogenation reactions are used to add hydrogen across double bonds in hydrocarbons and other organic compounds. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the hydrogenation reaction. H2C'CH2( g) + H2( g)¡H3C¬CH3( g)
Ethanol is a possible fuel. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of ethanol. CH3CH2OH( g) + 3 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O( g)
Ethane burns in air to form carbon dixode and water vapor.
2 H3C¬CH3( g) + 7 O2( g)¡4 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g)
Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction.