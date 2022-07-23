Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 10, Problem 79a

Order these compounds in order of increasing carbon–carbon bond strength: HCCH, H2CCH2, H3CCH3.

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to list the following molecules from weakest to strongest bond between the carbons and each of these compounds here. With the first compound we have two hydrogen bonded to a nitrogen and that nitrogen responded to a carbon and that carbon is triple bonded to another carbon Which and then turn is bonded to another NH two group. With the second compound, we have An NH two group as well. And we have this nitrogen bonded to a carbon which is single bonded li Bonded to another carbon and two hydrogen. and the second carbon is bonded to two hydrogen and a nitrogen, which is then bounded to two hydrogen With their 3rd and final compound. We have one NH 2 Group. That N. H group is bonded to a carbon. That carbon is double bonded to another carbon Which is then bonded to two hydrogen. As for our carbons, they are both bonded to one hydrogen. The strength of the bonds are determined by the type of bond that we have. So triple bonds are naturally stronger than double bonds which are stronger than single bonds with that. We can see that our first compound here is the strongest while our second compound is the weakest. And depending on how you want to write it, we can say the third compound is the second strongest slash weakest. I hope this helped. And until next time
