Chapter 10, Problem 42
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Ca and N b. Mg and I c. Ca and S d. Cs and F
Video transcript
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. c. CaI2
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. d. RbF
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Sr and Se b. Ba and Cl c. Na and S d. Al and O
Rubidium iodide has a lattice energy of -617 kJ>mol, while potassium bromide has a lattice energy of -671 kJ>mol. Why is the lattice energy of potassium bromide more exothermic than the lattice energy of rubidium iodide?
The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ>mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ>mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.
Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB, Chapter 9 and this chapter to calculate the lattice energy of KCl. (ΔHsub for potassium is 89.0 kJ>mol.)