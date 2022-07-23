Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model Problem 41
Chapter 10, Problem 41

Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Sr and Se b. Ba and Cl c. Na and S d. Al and O

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols, or Lewis dot structures, represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots around the element's symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other by sharing or transferring electrons. In the context of ionic and covalent bonding, Lewis symbols are essential for predicting the types of compounds formed between different elements.
Lewis Dot Symbols

Ionic and Covalent Bonds

Ionic bonds occur when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, typically between metals and nonmetals, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Covalent bonds, on the other hand, involve the sharing of electrons between atoms, usually between nonmetals. Understanding the nature of these bonds is crucial for determining the chemical formula of the compounds formed between the given pairs of elements.
Chemical Bonds Example 1

Chemical Formula Representation

A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a compound. It is derived from the bonding behavior of the elements involved, as indicated by their Lewis symbols. For example, the formula reflects the ratio of ions in ionic compounds or the number of atoms in covalent compounds, which is essential for accurately describing the compound formed between the specified elements.
Molecular Formula
Related Practice
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. d. K2O

Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. b. Li2S

Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. c. CaI2

Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Ca and N b. Mg and I c. Ca and S d. Cs and F

Rubidium iodide has a lattice energy of -617 kJ/mol, while potassium bromide has a lattice energy of -671 kJ/mol. Why is the lattice energy of potassium bromide more exothermic than the lattice energy of rubidium iodide?

The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ/mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ/mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.

