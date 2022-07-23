Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols Lewis symbols, or Lewis dot structures, represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots around the element's symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other by sharing or transferring electrons. In the context of ionic and covalent bonding, Lewis symbols are essential for predicting the types of compounds formed between different elements.

Ionic and Covalent Bonds Ionic bonds occur when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, typically between metals and nonmetals, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Covalent bonds, on the other hand, involve the sharing of electrons between atoms, usually between nonmetals. Understanding the nature of these bonds is crucial for determining the chemical formula of the compounds formed between the given pairs of elements.