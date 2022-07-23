Chapter 10, Problem 64
Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. a. ClO3- b. ClO4- c. NO3- d. NH4+
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. d. C2H4
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. a. H3COCH3
Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each molecule or ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. a. SeO2
Use formal charges to identify the better Lewis structure.
How important is the resonance structure shown here to the overall structure of carbon dioxide? Explain.
In N2O, nitrogen is the central atom and the oxygen atom is terminal. In OF2, however, oxygen is the central atom. Use formal charges to explain why.