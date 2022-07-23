Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 10, Problem 35

Write the electron configuration for N. Then write the Lewis symbol for N and show which electrons from the electron configuration are included in the Lewis symbol.

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to provide the lewis dot symbol for phosphorus and identify the electrons shown in the lewis dot symbol referring to the periodic table. We know that since phosphorus is in the fifth column, It must have five valence electrons to represent that. We simply draw the symbol for phosphorus, which is P And they would draw five electrons around it. We draw individual electrons around all sides and then we pair them up. This is the lewis dot symbol, or phosphorous to account for the electrons involved in the lewis structure. We simply know that since phosphorus is in the 3rd row, we have to go through the three S two column first to account for the first two electrons in the third row. And then we have to account for the three P. three electrons involved in the P orbital With its exponents, notice how they add up to five. This accounts for the five valence electrons that we see and thus this is our answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.
